Fosun International Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Fosun International Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,259 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,548 shares during the quarter. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 76.2% during the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 56.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UPS has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Vertical Research began coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.46.

NYSE UPS opened at $211.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $195.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.59 and a twelve month high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.06% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

