National Bank Financial Raises Saputo (TSE:SAP) Price Target to C$41.00

Saputo (TSE:SAP) had its price target increased by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$41.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.10% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Desjardins raised Saputo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Saputo from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Saputo from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$46.00 target price on shares of Saputo in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Saputo from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Saputo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$43.50.

Shares of Saputo stock traded down C$1.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$37.58. 940,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,506. Saputo has a 52-week low of C$31.39 and a 52-week high of C$42.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$39.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.37, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

