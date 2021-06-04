Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Cuts Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC trimmed its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 11.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 157,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,531 shares during the quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $12,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.26. The company had a trading volume of 390,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,798,538. The stock has a market cap of $188.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.40. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.71 and a 1 year high of $87.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.19.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 54.15%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.13.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

