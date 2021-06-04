Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.71 Billion

Equities analysts expect Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) to report $3.71 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Infosys’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.61 billion and the highest is $3.82 billion. Infosys reported sales of $3.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infosys will report full-year sales of $15.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.19 billion to $16.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $17.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.67 billion to $18.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Infosys.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 26.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on INFY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.33 to $21.80 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Infosys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.97.

INFY stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.26. 154,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,824,607. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.56. Infosys has a 12-month low of $8.84 and a 12-month high of $19.56.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Infosys by 319.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Infosys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Infosys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Infosys during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. 16.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

