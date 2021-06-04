TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $732.47 Million

Equities research analysts expect that TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) will announce sales of $732.47 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for TEGNA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $729.93 million to $735.00 million. TEGNA reported sales of $577.63 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TEGNA will report full-year sales of $2.97 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $2.99 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.38 billion to $3.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover TEGNA.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52. TEGNA had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 27.57%. The company had revenue of $727.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.59 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. TEGNA’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGNA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in TEGNA by 201.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 34,221 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 355,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,963,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 566,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,902,000 after buying an additional 69,645 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 181,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after buying an additional 4,804 shares during the period. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TGNA traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $19.13. The stock had a trading volume of 31,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,679,621. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. TEGNA has a 52-week low of $10.25 and a 52-week high of $21.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This is a positive change from TEGNA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. TEGNA’s payout ratio is currently 12.17%.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

