Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Receives $271.35 Average PT from Brokerages

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $271.35.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Okta from $305.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James began coverage on Okta in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on Okta from $280.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Okta from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

NASDAQ OKTA traded up $2.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $213.14. 79,303 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,280,985. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a PE ratio of -87.75 and a beta of 0.96. Okta has a 12-month low of $173.06 and a 12-month high of $294.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.33.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. On average, research analysts expect that Okta will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Okta news, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 6,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.81, for a total value of $1,436,011.56. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 8,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.81, for a total value of $1,966,393.14. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,418 shares of company stock valued at $13,847,219. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 633.3% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. 76.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

