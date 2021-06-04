AceD Price Hits $0.0039 on Major Exchanges (ACED)

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded 147% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. One AceD coin can now be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. AceD has a market capitalization of $280,030.13 and $1,304.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, AceD has traded up 185.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000872 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 23.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000036 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000075 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000057 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000039 BTC.

AceD Coin Profile

ACED is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,487,000 coins. AceD’s official website is www.acedcoin.com . AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . AceD’s official message board is medium.com/@acedcoin

AceD Coin Trading

