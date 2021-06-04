APYSwap (APYS) Price Hits $0.40 on Exchanges

APYSwap (CURRENCY:APYS) traded down 14.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 4th. One APYSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.40 or 0.00001096 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, APYSwap has traded down 41.3% against the dollar. APYSwap has a total market capitalization of $5.82 million and $735,479.00 worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get APYSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002714 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.91 or 0.00067517 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $108.97 or 0.00295367 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.42 or 0.00245080 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $425.07 or 0.01152141 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003688 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $36,997.01 or 1.00278635 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

APYSwap Coin Profile

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,382,465 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap

APYSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APYSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade APYSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APYSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “APYSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for APYSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APYSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.