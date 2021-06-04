Maple Price Hits $10.58 on Major Exchanges (MPL)

Maple (CURRENCY:MPL) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. One Maple coin can now be purchased for about $10.58 or 0.00028674 BTC on popular exchanges. Maple has a market capitalization of $6.83 million and $149,593.00 worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Maple has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Maple alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.07 or 0.00078784 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004438 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002713 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00024868 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.50 or 0.01004235 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,627.74 or 0.09832810 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00052095 BTC.

About Maple

Maple (CRYPTO:MPL) is a coin. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 645,931 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project

According to CryptoCompare, “M+Plus (MPL) is an Ethereum (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It can be used to exchange value between the M+Plus participants within the platform. “

Maple Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maple directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maple should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maple using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MPLUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Maple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maple and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.