Covenant Partners LLC Has $12.99 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Covenant Partners LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises about 5.2% of Covenant Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Covenant Partners LLC owned 0.08% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $12,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWN. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,567,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,484 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,866,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 229.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 927,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,195,000 after purchasing an additional 645,551 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,438,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1,529.7% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 555,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,211,000 after purchasing an additional 521,583 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWN traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $170.10. 6,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,886,738. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.94. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $90.74 and a 12 month high of $172.12.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

