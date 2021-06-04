Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Has $2.13 Million Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. trimmed its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,730 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 1.7% of Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 52,565,986 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,433,841,000 after buying an additional 295,642 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,003,233 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,318,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881,407 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,485,225 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,027,639,000 after acquiring an additional 569,142 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $3,397,896,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,858,179 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,106,385,000 after acquiring an additional 207,865 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNH traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $407.43. The company had a trading volume of 46,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,099,462. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $273.71 and a one year high of $425.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $396.37.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.35.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.32, for a total transaction of $1,413,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 153,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,394,673.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total transaction of $1,169,970.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,214 shares in the company, valued at $3,593,367.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,653,468. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

