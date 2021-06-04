Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Position Decreased by Ruffer LLP

Ruffer LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,196,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 375,630 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up about 8.1% of Ruffer LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Ruffer LLP’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $264,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BMY. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 268,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,951,000 after buying an additional 32,292 shares during the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 9,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 56,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after buying an additional 11,597 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,314,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,005,000 after buying an additional 602,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BMY stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.07. 184,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,782,728. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $54.07 and a one year high of $67.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.66. The company has a market cap of $145.29 billion, a PE ratio of -23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.64.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 33.76% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total value of $200,270.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,963.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $1,555,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,902,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,783 shares of company stock worth $4,770,493 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist Securities upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.36.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

