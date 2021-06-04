Zeepin Market Cap Hits $523,761.80 (ZPT)

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. One Zeepin coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Zeepin has a market capitalization of $523,761.80 and $114,290.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zeepin has traded down 19.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zeepin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002703 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.19 or 0.00067998 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.40 or 0.00298022 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.87 or 0.00245318 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $427.91 or 0.01155167 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003692 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,065.34 or 1.00059569 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Zeepin Profile

Zeepin’s launch date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official website for Zeepin is www.zeepin.io . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Zeepin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeepin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zeepin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ZPTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Zeepin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zeepin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.