Peak Financial Advisors LLC Has $283,000 Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 621 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 23 shares during the quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,504,221 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,742,475,000 after purchasing an additional 624,512 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,022,987 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,065,847,000 after purchasing an additional 686,768 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,726,428 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,598,815,000 after purchasing an additional 328,820 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $2,336,640,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,084,813 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $971,065,000 after buying an additional 192,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 21,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.51, for a total transaction of $10,033,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,446,696.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TMO traded up $5.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $450.38. 12,534 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,798,395. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $468.24. The company has a market cap of $177.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.76. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $330.57 and a 12-month high of $532.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 28.95%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.32%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TMO. KeyCorp raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $534.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

