Analysts Set Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) PT at $170.00

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $188.33.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DEO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Argus raised Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DEO. AKO Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the first quarter worth $122,963,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo by 374.1% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 667,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,579,000 after buying an additional 526,546 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Diageo by 313.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 651,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,036,000 after buying an additional 494,091 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo by 586.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,578,000 after buying an additional 264,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,237,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,602,000 after buying an additional 258,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DEO stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $192.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,906. The company has a market cap of $112.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $181.17. Diageo has a 52 week low of $127.12 and a 52 week high of $195.02.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

