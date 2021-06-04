Aeron Trading Up 30.7% Over Last Week (ARNX)

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARNX) traded down 20.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. Aeron has a total market capitalization of $1.19 million and approximately $138,771.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Aeron has traded up 30.7% against the US dollar. One Aeron coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0596 or 0.00000161 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.17 or 0.00078739 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004404 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002701 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00024762 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $371.52 or 0.01002932 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,644.39 or 0.09838190 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00052141 BTC.

About Aeron

Aeron is a coin. It launched on November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aeron’s official website is aeron.aero . The official message board for Aeron is medium.com/@aeronaero

According to CryptoCompare, “The solution that Aeron proposes, relies on blockchain technology to track aircraft maintenance and pilot logs. Aeron is constructing a database and an online system that is decentralized and hosts global data on aircraft, flight schools and pilots. This electronic logging system would enable pilots to have logs that can be verified online, making aviation safer for everyone involved. Aeron is performing its token upgrade. “

Buying and Selling Aeron

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeron using one of the exchanges listed above.

