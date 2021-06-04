Harvest Finance (FARM) Market Capitalization Tops $39.99 Million

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. During the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar. One Harvest Finance coin can now be purchased for $70.26 or 0.00189664 BTC on major exchanges. Harvest Finance has a market capitalization of $39.99 million and $759,621.00 worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00016502 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001305 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000019 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000787 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Harvest Finance Profile

Harvest Finance is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 602,261 coins and its circulating supply is 569,224 coins. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance . Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

