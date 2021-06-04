Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.75.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SMCI. Northland Securities upped their target price on Super Micro Computer from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

In other news, CEO Charles Liang sold 60,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $2,406,242.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,648,929 shares in the company, valued at $266,090,138.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 7,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.59, for a total value of $315,611.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 160,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,342,120.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 231,937 shares of company stock worth $9,051,400. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMCI. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 474.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 71.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SMCI traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.69. 1,538 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,391. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.30. Super Micro Computer has a twelve month low of $21.95 and a twelve month high of $40.71. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $895.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.00 million. Analysts expect that Super Micro Computer will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

Featured Article: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.