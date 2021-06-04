Signature Aviation plc (LON:SIG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Signature Aviation plc (LON:SIG) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 337.60 ($4.41).

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SIG shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 411 ($5.37) price target on shares of Signature Aviation in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 411 ($5.37) price target on shares of Signature Aviation in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 411 ($5.37) target price on shares of Signature Aviation in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

SIG stock remained flat at $GBX 396 ($5.17) during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 400.82. Signature Aviation has a 1 year low of GBX 214.20 ($2.80) and a 1 year high of GBX 445.14 ($5.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.91, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of £3.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -495.00.

Signature Aviation plc provides flight support services to the business and general aviation (B&GA) markets in the United Kingdom, Mainland Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates a fixed base operation network that offers service support for B&GA travel, including fueling, ground handling, passenger and pilot services, and amenities; hangarage for overnight parking and home based aircraft storage; technical support, line and heavy maintenance, inspection, and aircraft on ground (AoG) services through Signature TECHNICAir; Signature ELITE class that provides Signature services to commercial travelers; and aircraft management and charter services through Gama Aviation Signature Aircraft Management.

