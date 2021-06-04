$41.20 Billion in Sales Expected for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) will report $41.20 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cigna’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $40.94 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $41.42 billion. Cigna reported sales of $39.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Cigna will report full year sales of $166.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $166.00 billion to $166.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $176.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $175.50 billion to $178.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cigna.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 5.18%. The firm had revenue of $40.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.69 earnings per share. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

CI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $264.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $284.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $254.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.71.

Shares of CI traded down $2.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $254.82. The stock had a trading volume of 23,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,719,279. Cigna has a 52 week low of $158.84 and a 52 week high of $272.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $253.39. The firm has a market cap of $87.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.68%.

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 62,123 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.83, for a total transaction of $16,203,542.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,342,948.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 19,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.51, for a total transaction of $4,873,006.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,959,559.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 260,920 shares of company stock worth $66,671,458. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Cigna by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,879,385 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,214,137,000 after purchasing an additional 122,245 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cigna by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,603,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,156,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,788 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in Cigna by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,166,923 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,365,630,000 after acquiring an additional 588,589 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 1.0% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,807,983 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,800,067,000 after acquiring an additional 68,650 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cigna by 1.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,744,495 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,146,935,000 after purchasing an additional 85,330 shares in the last quarter. 88.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

