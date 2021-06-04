Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 901 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up about 2.3% of Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $7,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TXN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at $207,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,043,000 after purchasing an additional 15,963 shares during the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Shares of TXN stock traded up $3.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $189.22. 26,067 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,789,061. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $187.24. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $120.80 and a 1-year high of $197.58. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $174.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.34%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TXN. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Cascend Securities raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Longbow Research increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.23.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.