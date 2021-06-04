Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd trimmed its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,973 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 8,082 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $3,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,128,595 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $145,401,000 after purchasing an additional 188,388 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in The TJX Companies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 148,144 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $9,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in The TJX Companies by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 266,880 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $17,654,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in The TJX Companies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,477,063 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $230,008,000 after acquiring an additional 58,316 shares during the period. Finally, Ashfield Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in The TJX Companies by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 78,646 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after acquiring an additional 11,689 shares during the period. 88.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

In other The TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,890,608.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,771,016.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,491 shares in the company, valued at $6,711,280.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,759 shares of company stock worth $2,871,600 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TJX. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Gordon Haskett reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price (down previously from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.47.

TJX traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $65.51. The company had a trading volume of 143,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,616,825. The stock has a market cap of $79.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.98. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.73 and a 1 year high of $74.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.52.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.34 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.74) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 335.48%.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.