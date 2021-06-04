Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Has $2.74 Million Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,894,000. Creative Planning raised its position in BlackRock by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,148 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in BlackRock by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in BlackRock by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,092,000 after buying an additional 23,964 shares during the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BLK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus lifted their target price on BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $886.08.

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.53, for a total value of $1,401,614.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 4,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.00, for a total value of $3,568,128.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 38,409 shares of company stock valued at $32,875,775 over the last quarter. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BLK traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $880.23. 3,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,829. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $515.72 and a 12 month high of $889.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $826.02. The company has a market capitalization of $134.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 31.52%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.