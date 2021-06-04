Berman Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,971 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,250,767,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,251,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,811,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112,158 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,542,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252,367 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,569,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,822,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of MRK stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $74.11. The stock had a trading volume of 428,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,798,538. The firm has a market cap of $187.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.40. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.71 and a 1 year high of $87.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.19.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 54.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.42%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

A number of research analysts have commented on MRK shares. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.13.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.