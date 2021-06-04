Berman Capital Advisors LLC Sells 765 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 765 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.66 on Friday, hitting $81.65. 662,220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,039,910. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $59.13 and a one year high of $81.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

