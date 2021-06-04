Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar accounts for approximately 0.9% of Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $21,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 51.0% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 66.7% in the first quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 68.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 420 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $237.86 per share, with a total value of $99,901.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,695.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total transaction of $17,738,374.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,560,889.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,062 shares of company stock valued at $31,884,447 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $242.70. 90,541 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,151,901. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.01 and a 1 year high of $246.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.95 billion, a PE ratio of 39.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $234.90.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 26.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 62.80%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $259.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.29.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

