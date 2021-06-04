PARSIQ Trading 9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (PRQ)

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. One PARSIQ coin can currently be bought for about $0.87 or 0.00002353 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded down 9% against the dollar. PARSIQ has a market capitalization of $100.99 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.18 or 0.00119013 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000099 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $329.92 or 0.00888789 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003699 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000066 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

PARSIQ Profile

PARSIQ (CRYPTO:PRQ) is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 115,623,276 coins. PARSIQ’s official website is www.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

PARSIQ Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

