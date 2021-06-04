Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) to Post -$0.27 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) will report ($0.27) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Neoleukin Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the lowest is ($0.28). Neoleukin Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 35%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Neoleukin Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.09) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($0.95). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($1.02). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Neoleukin Therapeutics.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04).

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.83.

In other news, CFO Robert Ho sold 6,497 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $71,531.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at $308,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Carl Walkey sold 2,400 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $30,192.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,357,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,073,097.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,297 shares of company stock worth $307,182 over the last ninety days. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,709,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,358,000 after purchasing an additional 24,915 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 9.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,308,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,109,000 after purchasing an additional 112,875 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 13.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 537,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,613,000 after purchasing an additional 61,936 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 123.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 430,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,067,000 after buying an additional 238,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 1,091.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 338,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after buying an additional 310,107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NLTX traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.84. 4,673 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,660. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.68 million, a P/E ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.50. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.38 and a 1-year high of $18.13.

About Neoleukin Therapeutics

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

