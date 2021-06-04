Brokerages Expect Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.64 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) will announce $1.64 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s earnings. Citizens Financial Group reported sales of $1.75 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will report full year sales of $6.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.58 billion to $6.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.68 billion to $7.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Citizens Financial Group.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 21.53%. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Citizens Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.60.

Shares of NYSE:CFG traded down $0.44 on Tuesday, hitting $49.86. The company had a trading volume of 166,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,945,324. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.81. Citizens Financial Group has a 52-week low of $22.53 and a 52-week high of $51.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.73%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

