S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Acquired by Martin Investment Management LLC

Martin Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 4.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. S&P Global comprises 1.5% of Martin Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $5,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Progressive Investment Management Corp grew its stake in S&P Global by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp now owns 26,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,222,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd grew its stake in S&P Global by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 1,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. TPI Fund Managers Ltd grew its stake in S&P Global by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 46,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,353,000 after acquiring an additional 16,877 shares during the period. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd grew its stake in S&P Global by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd now owns 382,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,092,000 after acquiring an additional 133,604 shares during the period. Finally, Innovative Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. 89.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $417.75.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total value of $2,653,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,467,193.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded up $2.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $384.01. 8,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,596,242. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $303.50 and a 12-month high of $398.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $376.63. The stock has a market cap of $92.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.53, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.97.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a net margin of 32.01% and a return on equity of 490.35%. On average, analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.35%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

