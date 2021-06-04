Zacks: Brokerages Expect ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) to Post -$0.09 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for ProPetro’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the highest is $0.01. ProPetro posted earnings per share of ($0.26) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 65.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ProPetro will report full-year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to $0.03. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ProPetro.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). ProPetro had a negative net margin of 21.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $161.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 59.1% on a year-over-year basis.

PUMP has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of ProPetro from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of ProPetro from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.55.

In other news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total transaction of $344,458.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,446 shares in the company, valued at $914,685.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samuel D. Sledge sold 19,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total value of $220,784.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,470.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,908 shares of company stock valued at $1,262,893. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PUMP. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in ProPetro by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in ProPetro by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 292,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in ProPetro by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 196,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in ProPetro by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 67,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in ProPetro by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PUMP stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.21. 27,738 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,040,488. ProPetro has a 12 month low of $3.58 and a 12 month high of $13.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 3.34.

ProPetro

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

