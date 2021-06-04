NorthRock Partners LLC Sells 1,086 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

NorthRock Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up approximately 0.6% of NorthRock Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AbbVie by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,615,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,702,386,000 after buying an additional 2,192,513 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,070,985,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,332,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,299 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,336,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,438,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $470,281.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,127,171.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABBV has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.53.

Shares of ABBV traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $112.60. The stock had a trading volume of 141,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,291,556. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.11 and a 12 month high of $118.28. The company has a market cap of $198.88 billion, a PE ratio of 39.65, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.55.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a return on equity of 136.75% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.6 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Recommended Story: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.