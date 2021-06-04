Kessler Investment Group LLC Grows Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,535 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 4.7% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 70,602,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,910,233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470,829 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,904,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,768,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,031 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,648,683,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,392,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,005,441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927,441 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 223.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,656,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $645,365,000 after acquiring an additional 10,818,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

XOM traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.07. The stock had a trading volume of 493,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,385,877. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $258.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.43. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $64.02.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XOM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $74.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.33.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

