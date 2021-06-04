Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 28.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 88.1% on a year-over-year basis.

LULU opened at $317.36 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $269.28 and a 1 year high of $399.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $320.79. The stock has a market cap of $41.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.52, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.34.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LULU. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price target (down previously from $374.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $401.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.78.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $1,005,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,217,115. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

