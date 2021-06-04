Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) and MeaTech 3D (NASDAQ:MITC) Financial Contrast

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) and MeaTech 3D (NASDAQ:MITC) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

This table compares Beyond Meat and MeaTech 3D’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beyond Meat $406.79 million 22.58 -$52.75 million ($0.60) -242.78 MeaTech 3D N/A N/A -$18.52 million N/A N/A

MeaTech 3D has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Beyond Meat.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.8% of Beyond Meat shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.7% of MeaTech 3D shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.9% of Beyond Meat shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Beyond Meat and MeaTech 3D, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beyond Meat 6 8 5 0 1.95 MeaTech 3D 0 0 0 0 N/A

Beyond Meat presently has a consensus target price of $125.06, indicating a potential downside of 14.20%. Given Beyond Meat’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Beyond Meat is more favorable than MeaTech 3D.

Profitability

This table compares Beyond Meat and MeaTech 3D’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beyond Meat -19.58% -18.94% -8.99% MeaTech 3D N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Beyond Meat beats MeaTech 3D on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc., a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks. The company sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club, convenience store, natural retailer channels, restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools, as well as through an e-commerce site. The company was formerly known as Savage River, Inc. and changed its name to Beyond Meat, Inc. in September 2018. Beyond Meat, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.

About MeaTech 3D

MeaTech 3D Ltd., a technology company, focuses on the development and out-licensing of three-dimensional printing technology, biotechnology processes, and customizable manufacturing processes to food processing and food retail companies to manufacture proteins without animal slaughtering. The company engages in developing a three-dimensional bioprinter to deposit layers of differentiated stem cells, scaffolding, and cell nutrients in a three-dimensional form of structured cultured meat. It intends to license its proprietary production technology; provides associated products, such as cell lines, printheads, bioreactors, and incubators; and offer services, such as technology implementation, training, and engineering support directly and through contractors to food processing and food retail companies. The company is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.