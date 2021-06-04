Sparkle Loyalty Price Hits $0.0071 on Exchanges (SPRKL)

Sparkle Loyalty (CURRENCY:SPRKL) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 4th. Over the last week, Sparkle Loyalty has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar. One Sparkle Loyalty coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. Sparkle Loyalty has a total market cap of $91,801.73 and $350.00 worth of Sparkle Loyalty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Sparkle Loyalty

SPRKL is a coin. Sparkle Loyalty’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,003,335 coins. The official website for Sparkle Loyalty is sparkleloyalty.io . The Reddit community for Sparkle Loyalty is https://reddit.com/r/Sparklemobile and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sparkle Loyalty’s official Twitter account is @Sparkletoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sparkle Proof of loyalty or PoL is a smart contract designed to reward users for simply holding Sparkle tokens. The solution stems from various apparent issues found in many staking mechanisms currently available. By removing the randomization process Sparkle's PoL can deliver a more accurate rate of return to all participants. “

Sparkle Loyalty Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sparkle Loyalty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sparkle Loyalty should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sparkle Loyalty using one of the exchanges listed above.

