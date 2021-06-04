Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL)’s share price fell 4.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.45 and last traded at $5.45. 87,533 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,666,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.73.

ENDP has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Endo International in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays raised their price target on Endo International from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Endo International in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Endo International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.19.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.05. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.44.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.25. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 91.08% and a net margin of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $718.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Endo International plc will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Shane Cooke sold 17,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total transaction of $149,558.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 97,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endo International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Endo International by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 92,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 9,964 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Endo International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 321,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Endo International by 109.5% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Endo International during the fourth quarter valued at $1,323,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

About Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP)

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; TESTOPEL an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine for the relief of pain; and products for the pain management and urology.

