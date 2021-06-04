Sage Financial Management Group Inc. Sells 477 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Sage Financial Management Group Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up about 0.8% of Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 18,432,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,160,000 after acquiring an additional 7,382,670 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,596,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,711,000 after acquiring an additional 5,973,604 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 98.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,035,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,943,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487,285 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $105,980,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $99,412,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.95. 24,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,823,852. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.63. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $46.36 and a one year high of $65.01.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

