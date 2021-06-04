Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 382 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 382 shares during the quarter. Eaton makes up 1.8% of Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $6,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Eaton by 110.8% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ETN traded up $1.03 on Friday, reaching $147.45. The stock had a trading volume of 4,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,175,718. The stock has a market cap of $58.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.33, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $143.00. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $82.44 and a twelve month high of $149.38.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.19. Eaton had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.70%.

Several analysts recently commented on ETN shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Eaton from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. HSBC raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Eaton from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.29.

In other Eaton news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $937,984.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,980,716.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 14,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $2,086,928.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,485 shares in the company, valued at $9,294,838.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,313 shares of company stock worth $4,159,670 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

