Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. cut its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,552,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 33,962 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $164,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Prologis by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,708 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Prologis by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 14,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 4,184 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its position in shares of Prologis by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 3,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PLD shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.42.

In related news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,867,214. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PLD stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $121.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,719,177. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.78. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.93 and a 12-month high of $122.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $90.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.33, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.73.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Prologis had a net margin of 29.47% and a return on equity of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.32%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.