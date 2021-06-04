Sage Financial Management Group Inc. Takes $56,000 Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,775.0% in the 4th quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $271.52. The company had a trading volume of 47,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342,367. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $169.18 and a 1-year high of $277.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.12.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.