Colony Family Offices LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Colony Family Offices LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 0.9% of Colony Family Offices LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Colony Family Offices LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BND. Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 14,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 15,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% in the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period.

Shares of BND stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.37. 437,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,618,537. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.10. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $84.22 and a fifty-two week high of $89.59.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.131 per share. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd.

