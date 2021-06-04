Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) will report earnings per share of $0.58 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Floor & Decor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.72. Floor & Decor reported earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 346.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Floor & Decor will report full year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $3.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Floor & Decor.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $782.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Floor & Decor’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis.

FND has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Floor & Decor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.77.

Shares of FND traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.76. 3,956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 768,922. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.58. Floor & Decor has a 1-year low of $49.85 and a 1-year high of $116.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.73.

In other news, CFO Trevor Lang sold 1,290 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total transaction of $126,355.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,629,363.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George Vincent West sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $10,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 332,345 shares of company stock worth $34,460,586 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 2.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 373,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,693,000 after purchasing an additional 8,203 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 2,539.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 429,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,005,000 after buying an additional 413,188 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 19.2% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 29.3% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradiem LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,983,000. Institutional investors own 94.55% of the company’s stock.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

