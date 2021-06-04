Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC Trims Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC cut its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the quarter. BlackRock accounts for approximately 0.6% of Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Holistic Financial Partners purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co raised its stake in BlackRock by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 11,187 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,434,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total transaction of $27,421,004.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total value of $485,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,409 shares of company stock worth $32,875,775 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLK opened at $881.01 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $515.72 and a 1-year high of $889.99. The stock has a market cap of $134.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $826.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 31.52%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.60 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.85%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on BlackRock from $847.00 to $912.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $886.08.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

