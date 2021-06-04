Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,486 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $10,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 211.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 171,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,275,000 after purchasing an additional 116,552 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $484,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $161.81. 109,864 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,771,289. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $157.41. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $108.92 and a 52-week high of $163.39.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

