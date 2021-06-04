Keystone Financial Group Purchases 102 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Keystone Financial Group increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,031 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $367.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $338.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $319.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $367.48.

Shares of GS opened at $388.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.52 and a 12 month high of $391.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $349.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 43.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.60%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

