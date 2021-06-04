Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 649,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,244 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 2.1% of Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $49,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 170,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,902,000 after acquiring an additional 5,365 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $299,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,886,000. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 181,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,750,000 after buying an additional 4,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 67,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,115,000 after purchasing an additional 14,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of EFA stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.62. 621,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,039,910. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.81. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $59.13 and a 52-week high of $81.52.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.