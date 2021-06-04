Hilton Capital Management LLC Invests $204,000 in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 270 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 24,840.7% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,703,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692,486 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $1,515,316,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,819,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,755,598,000 after purchasing an additional 611,071 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in BlackRock by 225.6% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 631,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $455,818,000 after buying an additional 437,700 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,021,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total transaction of $485,028.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total transaction of $27,421,004.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,409 shares of company stock valued at $32,875,775 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $881.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $134.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $826.02. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $515.72 and a 12-month high of $889.99.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.52% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.85%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Argus increased their price objective on BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $886.08.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

