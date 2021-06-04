Nvwm LLC Lowers Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Nvwm LLC lowered its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 86.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,889 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 6,930 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 3,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. 33.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BABA opened at $217.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $224.69. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $204.39 and a 12 month high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $587.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.80.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. The company had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 20.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded Alibaba Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $407.00 price target (down previously from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.57.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

