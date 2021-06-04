Mondi plc (LON:MNDI) Receives GBX 1,993.57 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Mondi plc (LON:MNDI) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,993.57 ($26.05).

Several research firms have recently commented on MNDI. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price target on shares of Mondi in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price objective on shares of Mondi in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Mondi in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 1,790 ($23.39) price objective for the company. Bank of America raised Mondi to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,225 ($29.07) price objective on shares of Mondi in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Get Mondi alerts:

Shares of MNDI traded down GBX 6.86 ($0.09) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,906.64 ($24.91). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 476,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.70, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5,725.23. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51. Mondi has a 1-year low of GBX 1,358.50 ($17.75) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,017.43 ($26.36).

In other news, insider Mike Powell bought 5,546 shares of Mondi stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,790 ($23.39) per share, for a total transaction of £99,273.40 ($129,701.33).

Mondi Company Profile

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Mondi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.